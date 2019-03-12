हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank becomes first private sector bank to join ‘PSB Loans in 59 Minutes’

Kotak will offer loans up to Rs 1 crore to micro, small &medium enterprises (MSME) in India through this platform.

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) has announced that Kotak is the first private sector bank to join the platform -psbloansin59minutes.com.

Kotak will offer loans up to Rs 1 crore to micro, small &medium enterprises (MSME) in India through this platform. MSME loan aspirants will now get the option to avail of ‘in-principle’ loan approvals in just 59 minutes through this platform.

Ambuj Chandna, Senior Executive Vice President & Head –Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We are delighted to join psbloansin59minutes.com and participate in the Government of India’s initiative to facilitate easier access to credit to micro, small &medium enterprises.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, has a national footprint of 1,453 branches and 2,270 ATMs. The Bank has four Strategic Business Units –Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury.

Last year, the government launched a common online platform for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) credit enabling businesses to get loans upto Rs 1 crore within just 59 minutes.

It is a strategic initiative of SIBDI led PSB consortium incubated under the aegis of Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance.

The Portal reduces the loan processing turnaround time from 20-25 days to 59 minutes. Subsequent to this in principle approval, the loan will be disbursed in 7-8 working days.

