Diwali Bonus Announced For Women Of This State: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Other Details To Get Money In Bank Account

Ladki Bahin Yojana Online Apply: The Maharashtra State Government has announced the Diwali Bonus 2024 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The officials will transfer the 4th and 5th instalment payments of Rs 3000 instead of Rs 1500 in October to the bank accounts of selected women as part of the Ladki Bahin Yojana Diwali Bonus 2024 program. All eligible women will receive the money for both the fourth and fifth instalments directly into their bank accounts.

Notably, the Maharashtra state government launched the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to provide comprehensive support to women across the state. This special initiative aims to uplift and empower female citizens by offering various forms of assistance.

Ladki Bahin Yojana: Eligibility

Women residing in Maharashtra are eligible to apply online for this scheme. To qualify for the monthly assistance, applicants must belong to families with a combined annual income of Rs 2,50,000 or less and have their bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar number.

The scheme is open to married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, or destitute women, with one unmarried woman in the family also eligible. Adding further, the female applicant must be between 21 and 65 years of age.

Ladki Bahin Yojana: Documents Required

To apply for the scheme, applicants need to provide several essential documents. These include an Aadhaar Card, Identity Card or Certificate, Bank Account details, Caste Certificate, Residence Certificate, Age Proof, and a Ration Card. Adding further, a passport-size photograph, Income Proof (though yellow and orange ration card holders are exempt from this requirement), Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, and Voter ID are also necessary.

Ladki Behen Yojana Last Date Of Application

The Maharashtra government has extended the application deadline for the Ladli Behna Yojana to October 15. This extension allows women who have not yet applied for the scheme to still submit their applications.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Apply Online

Step 1: Visit the official Ladki Bahin Maharashtra Portal if you meet the eligibility criteria to apply for the Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Applicant Login" option.

Step 3: A new page will appear. Select the option "Create an Account."

Step 4: Fill in the registration form by providing all the required details, including your name, password, and address.

Step 5: After completing the form, review all the information carefully, then click "Sign Up" to complete the registration process.