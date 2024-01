Latest Public Sector Banks' FD Rates: Check How Much Return You Will Get

New Delhi: As of January 12, 2024, different public sector banks in India offer various interest rates for Fixed Deposits (FDs). Here are the interest rates in percentage per annum:

Latest Bank Of Baroda FD Rates

Bank of Baroda offers 7.25 percent for the highest slab, 6.85 percent for a 1-year tenure, 7.25 percent for a 3-year tenure, and 6.50 percent for a 5-year tenure.

Latest State Bank Of India FD Rates

State Bank of India provides 7.1 percent for the highest slab, 6.8 percent for a 1-year tenure, 6.75 percent for a 3-year tenure, and 6.5 percent for a 5-year tenure.

Latest Bank Of India FD Rates

Bank of India provides 7.25 percent for the highest slab, 6.50 percent for a 1-year tenure, 6.50 percent for a 3-year tenure, and 6 percent for a 5-year tenure.

Latest Bank Of Maharashtra FD Rates

Bank of Maharashtra offers 7 percent for the highest slab, 6.5 percent for a 1-year tenure, 6.25 percent for a 3-year tenure, and 6 percent for a 5-year tenure.

Latest Canara Bank FD Rates

Canara Bank provides 7.25 percent for the highest slab, 6.85 percent for a 1-year tenure, 6.8 percent for a 3-year tenure, and 6.7 percent for a 5-year tenure.

Latest Central Bank Of India FD Rates

Central Bank of India offers 7.15 percent for the highest slab, 6.75 percent for a 1-year tenure, 6.5 percent for a 3-year tenure, and 6.25 percent for a 5-year tenure.

Latest Indian Bank FD Rates

Indian Bank provides 7.25 percent for the highest slab, 6.1 percent for a 1-year tenure, 6.25 percent for a 3-year tenure, and 6.25 percent for a 5-year tenure.

Latest Indian Overseas Bank FD Rates

Indian Overseas Bank offers 7.1 percent for the highest slab, 6.8 percent for a 1-year tenure, 6.5 percent for a 3-year tenure, and 6.5 percent for a 5-year tenure.

Latest Union Bank of India FD Rates

Union Bank of India provides 7.25 percent for the highest slab, 6.75 percent for a 1-year tenure, 6.5 percent for a 3-year tenure, and 6.5 percent for a 5-year tenure.

Latest Punjab & Sind Bank FD Rates

Punjab & Sind Bank provides 7.4 percent for the highest slab, 6.2 percent for a 1-year tenure, 6 percent for a 3-year tenure, and 6 percent for a 5-year tenure.

Latest Punjab National Bank FD Rates

Punjab National Bank offers 7.25 percent for the highest slab, 6.75 percent for a 1-year tenure, 7 percent for a 3-year tenure, and 6.5 percent for a 5-year tenure.

Latest Uco Bank FD Rates

UCO Bank offers 6.5 percent for the highest slab, 6.5 percent for a 1-year tenure, 6.3 percent for a 3-year tenure, and 6.2 percent for a 5-year tenure.