trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2719966
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
LATEST FD RATES

Latest SBI FD Rates 2024: How Much Return Will You Get From Fixed Deposit? Check Here

Fixed Deposit is an ideal investment instrument if you have financial objectives that you need to meet within a set amount of time. Here are the FDs rates offered by SBI right now.

Written By Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 08:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Latest SBI FD Rates 2024: How Much Return Will You Get From Fixed Deposit? Check Here File Photo

New Delhi: Investment horizon, risk tolerance, and personal financial objectives all influence where one should put their hard-earned money. For cautious investors looking to preserve wealth, fixed deposits (FDs) are a great option because they provide security and consistent returns. A fixed-income instrument unaffected by erratic market fluctuations is the fixed deposit.

During the selected tenor, the interest rate that is in effect at the time of booking an FD stays the same. Estimating the returns at maturity is made simple by it. (Also Read: From Investment To Income: A Rs 5-7 Lakh Investment In This Business Idea Could Yield Rs 1.5 Lakh Monthly Returns)

It is an ideal investment instrument if you have financial objectives that you need to meet within a set amount of time. It's among the safest investing choices out there right now. (Also Read: 'Return To Office Or...': TCS Issues Final Warning To Employees Doing Work From Home)

Here are the interest rates you can get on fixed deposits with State Bank of India (SBI) if you're depositing less than Rs 2 crore starting from December 27, 2023:

For short-term deposits (7 days to 45 days), the interest rate is 3.5 percent for the general public and 4 percent for senior citizens.

For medium-term deposits (46 days to 179 days), the interest rate is 4.75 percent for the general public and 5.25 percent for senior citizens.

For slightly longer periods (180 days to 210 days), the interest rate is 5.75 percent for the general public and 6.25 percent for senior citizens.

If you're looking to invest for around a year, the interest rate is 6 percent for the general public and 6.5 percent for senior citizens.

For 1 year to less than 2 years, the interest rate is 6.8 percent for the general public and 7.3 percent for senior citizens.

For 2 years to less than 3 years, the interest rate is 7 percent for the general public and 7.5 percent for senior citizens.

For 3 years to less than 5 years, the interest rate is 6.75 percent for the general public and 7.25 percent for senior citizens.

For longer-term deposits (5 years and up to 10 years), the interest rate is 6.5 percent for the general public and 7.5 percent for senior citizens.

There's also a special scheme for 400 days called Amrit Kalash, where the interest rate is 7.1 percent for the general public and 7.6 percent for senior citizens.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA Video
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
DNA Video
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'