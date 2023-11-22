New Delhi: Embarking on the journey to buy a home involves crucial decisions, and one key aspect is choosing the right home loan. In this financial landscape, major players like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and ICICI Bank are offering a range of home loan interest rates.

These rates, as of November 22, 2023, play a significant role in shaping the financial landscape for prospective homebuyers.

Let's delve into the comparative analysis of these interest rates, making it simpler for you to navigate through the options and make informed decisions on your home financing journey.

Latest State Bank of India (SBI) Home Loan Interest Rates 2023:

As of November 22, 2023, SBI's home loan interest rates range between 8.6 percent and 9.45 percent per annum. The specific rate depends on factors such as the loan amount, tenure, the borrower's credit score, and the type of home loan chosen.

Latest Punjab National Bank (PNB) Home Loan Interest Rates 2023:

Punjab National Bank's latest home loan interest rates, as of the same date, fall between 8.40 percent and 10.60 percent per annum. Just like other banks, the exact rate hinges on variables like the loan amount, tenure, the borrower's credit score, and the type of home loan selected.

Latest HDFC Bank Home Loan Interest Rates 2023:

HDFC Bank's home loan interest rates, applicable to various categories like home loans, balance transfers, house renovations, and home extensions, currently range from 8.50 percent to 9.40 percent per annum.

Latest ICICI Bank Home Loan Interest Rates 2023:

For ICICI Bank, the home loan interest rates, as of the same date, have a range of 9 percent to 10.05 percent per annum. Similar to other banks, the final rate is influenced by factors such as the loan amount, tenure, and the borrower's credit score.