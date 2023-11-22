Bank Holidays In December 2023: Bank Branches To Be Closed For 18 Days - Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: India will have several public and bank holidays in December 2023. While some of these festivals are exclusive to certain states, others are observed throughout. However, while the physical doors of your local bank may be temporarily closed, fear not! In this digital age, the pulse of banking continues to beat, resonating through the channels of Internet banking services.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays in December 2023:

December 1, 2023: Arunachal Pradesh And Nagaland

December 3, 2023: Across India

December 4, 2023: Goa

December 9, 2023- Across India (2nd Saturday)

December 10, 2023- Across India (Sunday)

December 12, 2023- Meghalaya

December 13, 2023- Sikkim

December 14, 2023: Sikkim

December 17, 2023: Across India (Sunday)

December 18, 2023- Meghalaya

December 19, 2023- Goa

December 23, 2023- Across India (4th Saturday)

December 24, 2023- Across Inda (Sunday)

December 25, 2023- Across India (Christmas)

December 26, 2023- Mizoram, Nagaland And Meghalaya

December 27, 2023- Nagaland

December 30, 2023- Meghalaya

December 31, 2023- Across India (Sunday)

Bank Holidays In December Due To 6-Day Nationwide Strike:

In December, the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has planned a 6-day nationwide strike that will impact various banks on different dates. On December 4, banks like Punjab National Bank (PNB), Punjab and Sindh Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI) will be affected.

The strike will then move on to the Bank of Baroda and Bank of India on December 5, followed by Canara Bank and Central Bank of India on December 6.

On December 7, the strike will impact the Indian Bank and UCO Bank, and on December 8, the Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra will be affected. Finally, on December 11, the strike will encompass all private banks.