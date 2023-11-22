Bank Holidays In December 2023: Bank Branches To Be Closed For 18 Days - Check City-Wise List
Here is a complete list of bank holidays in December 2023.
New Delhi: India will have several public and bank holidays in December 2023. While some of these festivals are exclusive to certain states, others are observed throughout. However, while the physical doors of your local bank may be temporarily closed, fear not! In this digital age, the pulse of banking continues to beat, resonating through the channels of Internet banking services.
December 1, 2023: Arunachal Pradesh And Nagaland
December 3, 2023: Across India
December 4, 2023: Goa
December 9, 2023- Across India (2nd Saturday)
December 10, 2023- Across India (Sunday)
December 12, 2023- Meghalaya
December 13, 2023- Sikkim
December 14, 2023: Sikkim
December 17, 2023: Across India (Sunday)
December 18, 2023- Meghalaya
December 19, 2023- Goa
December 23, 2023- Across India (4th Saturday)
December 24, 2023- Across Inda (Sunday)
December 25, 2023- Across India (Christmas)
December 26, 2023- Mizoram, Nagaland And Meghalaya
December 27, 2023- Nagaland
December 30, 2023- Meghalaya
December 31, 2023- Across India (Sunday)
Bank Holidays In December Due To 6-Day Nationwide Strike:
In December, the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has planned a 6-day nationwide strike that will impact various banks on different dates. On December 4, banks like Punjab National Bank (PNB), Punjab and Sindh Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI) will be affected.
The strike will then move on to the Bank of Baroda and Bank of India on December 5, followed by Canara Bank and Central Bank of India on December 6.
On December 7, the strike will impact the Indian Bank and UCO Bank, and on December 8, the Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra will be affected. Finally, on December 11, the strike will encompass all private banks.
