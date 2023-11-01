New Delhi: Indians want to park their hard-earned money in the platform where they can get best and secured return. If we talk about such platforms, there are numerous options that can be considered. But the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is one of the long forerunner in providing a diverse range of investment plans.

LIC's schemes customized to the financial needs of men, women, children to majority of Indian individuals. The LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan is one such unique solution for people looking for the same. (Also Read: LIC Game-Changing Scheme: Transform Just Rs 29 Into A Whopping Rs 4 Lakh)

Here's each and every aspect of the scheme. (Also Read: Rs 6,000 Crore Mega-Mansion Owned By THIS Billionaire Is India's Second Tallest Building - In Pics)

LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan

The LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan is a non-linked individual life insurance product for female subscribers only. This plan promises the insured individual a guaranteed payout upon maturity.

LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan: Financial Support To The Family In Case Of Policyholder's Unfortunate Death

In the tragic event that the policyholder dies unexpectedly, financial assistance is provided to the family.

LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan: Why To Invest In This Scheme?

What sets LIC apart is its reputation for providing low-risk, consumer-centric policies, offering diverse options to cater to various financial needs.

The LIC Aadhaar Shila scheme is no exception, as it empowers investors and policyholders to save a substantial amount of money by making a modest daily investment of just Rs 87.

LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan: Return Calculator

Let's delve deep into the details. For instance, imagine a 55-year-old individual who decides to invest a Rs 87 per day for the next 15 years. At the end of the first year, their total contributions will amount to Rs 31,755.

Over a decade, the cumulative amount invested reaches Rs 3,17,550. Finally, when the policyholder reaches the age of 70, they become eligible to receive a total sum of Rs 11 lakh.

LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan: Key Features

Eligibility

The minimum entry age for this scheme is 8 years, while the maximum age limit is 55 years.

Flexible Policy Terms

Investors can opt for a minimum policy term of 10 years and extend it up to a maximum of 20 years.

Maturity Age

The maximum maturity age is 70 years.

Investment Range

Interested investors can start with a minimum investment of Rs 75,000, with the flexibility to invest up to Rs 3 lakh.