LIC launches WhatsApp service; Check this Step-by-Step guide to avail the services

New Delhi: Life Insurance Service (LIC) has started to provide its service on popular communication app WhatsApp. All the registered LIC policy holders can avail the services in the comfort of home and at their fingertips. LIC has informed about this new development in a Press release.

Policyholders who have registered their Policies on the LIC Portal will be able to make use of these services on WhatsApp by saying ‘Hi’ on Mobile No. 8976862090. The service will be beneficial to customers and can help to make the organisation digital-orient.

How to avail the service?

Step 1: Policy holders need to send ‘Hi’ on mobile no. 8976862090.

Step 2: The dialogue box will open telling what kinds of services given by LIC (Describe below)

Step 3: Select the service you want to opt.

List of services offered on WhatsApp

Premium due



Bonus information



Policy status



Loan eligibility quotation



Loan repayment Quotation



Loan interest due



Premium paid certificate



ULIP -statement of units



LIC services links



Opt in/Opt out Services



End conversation

How to register LIC policy on LIC portal

Step 1: Go to the official website of LIC i.e. licindia.in and click on 'Customer Portal'

Step 2: If you have not already registered yourself for Customer Portal, click on 'New User' and following follow steps:

Select your own user-id and password. Now you are a registered Portal user.



Click on 'e-Services' to avail of services and login using your credentials. Now register your policies for availing the e-services by filling up the form provided.



Print the completely filled form and upload the scanned image.

Also, upload scanned images of PAN Card, Aadhaar Card or Passport.

After verification, an acknowledgment e-mail and SMS will be sent to you. Now you are ready to avail our e-services.

Step 3: Click on Submit

Step 4: In the next screen, you will be required to choose the user id and password of your choice and submit.

Step 5: Login through this newly created user id and click on the option of ‘Basic Services’ “Add Policy”

Step 6: Enrol all your remaining policies.