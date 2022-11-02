topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
LIC JEEVAN SHANTI

LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan: Pay single premium and get lifetime pension, check payment and return calculator

LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan is a single premium plan wherein the Policyholder has an option to choose between Single life and Joint life Deferred annuity. Annuity option once chosen cannot be altered.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 11:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan: Pay single premium and get lifetime pension, check payment and return calculator

New Delhi: Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) offers a host of policies to Indian investors along with guaranteed return. LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan is one of such plans that offers investors an opportunity to get lifelong income or pension by investing a lump-sum amount at once. 

LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan is a single premium plan wherein the Policyholder has an option to choose between Single life and Joint life Deferred annuity. Annuity option once chosen cannot be altered. The options available are: Option 1: Deferred annuity for Single life and Option 2: Deferred annuity for Joint life.

LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum Purchase Price : Rs 1,50,000 subject to minimum Annuity as specified below

Maximum Purchase Price : No Limit

The abovementioned minimum purchase price would be increased appropriately to meet minimum annuity criterion as specified below.

Minimum Age at Entry : 30 years (Last Birthday)

Maximum Age at Entry : 79 years (Last Birthday)

Minimum Vesting Age : 31 years (Last Birthday)

Maximum Vesting Age : 80 years (Last Birthday)

Minimum Deferment Period : 1 year

Maximum Deferment Period : 12 years subject to Maximum Vesting Age

LIC offers policyholders to choose from around nine annuity options. The interest rates for the annuity are fixed at the inception of the policy. Policyholders can choose the option according to their needs and circumstances. 

Here is an Illustration to understand the premium price and return calculator for LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan

Purchase Price : Rs 10 lakh (excluding applicable taxes)

Age of Annuitant at entry :45 years (Last Birthday)

Deferment Period :12 years

Age of Secondary Annuitant at entry :35 years (Last Birthday) (applicable for Option 2 only)

How to invest in the LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan? 

Policyholders can invest in the LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan online or offline. For buying the policy online, one needs to visit LIC’s official portal www.licindia.in. You can also invest in the policy offline via a LIC agent or by visiting your nearby LIC branch. 

Joint investment in LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan

Policyholders can jointly invest in the scheme. You can co-invest in the policy with your grandparent, parent, children, grandchildren, spouse or even with your siblings.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
How online gaming and betting companies operating from offshore are defrauding the Government exchequer?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!