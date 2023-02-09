LIC on WhatsApp: How to Activate LIC WhatsApp? Here is the Step by Step Process

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has launched a 24/7 interactive service on WhatsApp for its users. LIC WhatsApp service enables policyholders to quickly access information and services pertaining to plans via the official LIC WhatsApp chatbot.

More than 11 services, including information on loan eligibility, repayment quotes, policy status, bonus details, statement of units, links to LIC services, updates on premium due dates, loan interest due date notifications, certificates for paid premiums, opt-in/opt-out options, and ending conversations, will now be available to policyholders directly on WhatsApp.

How To Activate LIC WhatsApp services

- Save LIC's official WhatsApp number in on your phone

- LIC WhatsApp services Phone number is +91 8976862090

- Now Send a 'Hi' your registered mobile number to +91 8976862090

- You will now be able to choose from one of the 11 services

- Reply in the chat with the option number that is given to you for the selection of services --For eg 1 for Premium date, 2 for Bonus Information etc

- LIC will share the details of your query in the WhatsApp chat



However, in orter to avail the services, policyholders will have to first register on the official site of LIC.



How to Register on LIC online? Here is the step by step process

- Visit www.licindia.in and Click on “Customer Portal”

- If you have not registered earlier for Customer Portal, click on “New user”

- In the next screen, you will be required to choose the user id and password of your choice and submit.

- Login through this newly created user id and click on the option of ‘Basic Services’ - “Add Policy”

- Enrol all your remaining policies

- At this stage all the Basic Services will be available under your enrolled policies.

Thereafter, you can follow 3 step processe for registration for Premier Services. LIC mentions in its website that all the customers who have a policy on his/her life or on the life of his/her minor children can avail LIC’s e-Services. Registration on LIC Portal is mandatory for availing LIC’s e-Services.