LIC Pension Holders Alert! Here’s how to get digital life certificate with Aadhaar

New Delhi: LIC pensioners! If you haven't received and submitted your digital life certificate yet, here's how you can do so as soon as possible. The deadline for pensioners to submit their digital life certificates has been extended by the central government to December 31, 2021. That gives you some time to complete it, but you no longer need to go to a LIC office or agent to do so. Instead, you can complete it in a few simple steps.

LIC pensioners can get their digital life certificates done from the comfort of their own homes using their Aadhaar cards. You will only need your smartphone and your Aadhaar card. The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has released an app named LIC Jeevan Saakshya, which is available for Android users on the Google Play store.

How to get digital life certificate via Aadhaar

You must first download the LIC Jeevan Saakshya app on your Android smartphone and register with your personal information.

-Search for the LIC Jeevan Saakshya app in the Google Play store on your Android phone.

-Wait for the programme to install after you've downloaded it.

-Open it once it's been installed. You'll need to maintain your policy information and Aadhaar card on hand.

-The app will prompt you to enter all of your policy information as well as your Aadhaar number.

The next step is to shoot a selfie or use a portrait photo of yourself as the photo for the certificate.

-The Aadhaar verification procedure is now underway. Wait for the OTP to arrive, then enter it in the box and press the Enter key.

-The programme will display an image of the digital life certificate once you've completed all of these tasks.

-The digital life certificate can be downloaded as a PDF and then submitted to the federal government.

iPhone users would not be able to utilise the LIC Jeevan Saakshya app. To complete this task, you'll need an Android phone.

Live TV

#mute