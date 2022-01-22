LIC Scheme: Invest as little as Rs 29 in the name of wife to get Rs 4 lakhs, here's how

New Delhi: LIC has a fantastic strategy for your consumers from time to time. Its most notable feature is that it generates plans that take into account all of the classes. If you're considering about investing somewhere, this is really good news for you. We're going to tell you about a great Life Insurance Corporation of India scheme today (LIC). People actually believe in LIC's policy. Because the risk is so low here. LIC has devised a particular policy aimed at empowering female clients.

With the help of an example, you may comprehend this scheme. If you are 30 years old and deposit Rs 29 every day for 20 years, you will have a total deposit of Rs 10,959 in the first year. It will now be subject to a 4.5 percent tax. You'll have to pay Rs 10,723 next year. You can deposit these premiums on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis this way. You will need to deposit Rs 2,14,696 over the course of 20 years to receive a total of Rs 3,97,000 at maturity.

A minimum investment of Rs 75000 and a maximum investment of Rs 3 lakh can be made under the LIC Aadhar Shila Scheme. This insurance has a minimum maturity time of 10 years and a maximum maturity period of 20 years. This scheme has a maximum maturity age of 70 years. At the same time, this plan's premium is paid on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis.

This plan, if used wisely, can earn you millions of rupees. By saving just Rs 29 every day, you can save up to Rs 4 lakh. This LIC policy was developed with women's interests in mind. The LIC Aadhaar Shila Yojana is the name of the scheme. Women aged 8 to 55 years old can invest in this LIC scheme.

