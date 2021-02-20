Link SBI savings account with Aadhar to get Direct Benefit Transfer; simple steps to do it

New Delhi: The State Bank of India has released a notification in which it has said that the SBI account holders will need to mandatorily link their account with the Aadhar card.

The State Bank of India in a tweet said that "We would like to inform our customers that Aadhar Card seeding is mandatory for those desirous of receiving any benefits or subsidy from Govt. of India through Direct Benefit Transfer".

We would like to inform our customers that Aadhaar Card seeding is mandatory for those desirous of receiving any benefit or subsidy from Govt. of India through Direct Benefit Transfer.#DirectBenefitTransfer #AadhaarCard pic.twitter.com/EICJUbBeVC — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 17, 2021

As per the Supreme Court's decision, it is not mandatory to link your Aadhar with your bank account. It is mandatory to link your Aadgar card to your bank account if you want to avail of government subsidies.

Check if your Aadhar card is linked to the bank account

- Visit the website www.uidai.gov.in

- Search for the Aadhar services section and click on My Aadhar to Check Aadhar/ Bank Account Linking Status

- Enter your Aadhar card number

- You will get OTP on your registered mobile number, enter it and log in.

There are many ways in which users can link their bank account to their Aadhar card.

Internet Banking

Users will need to visit the official website of the State Bank of India.

- Users need to select My Accounts >> Link your Aadhar Number

- Select the Account Number and enter your Aadha card details and submit it.

- The status of your Aadhar mapping will be sent to you on your registered mobile number.

ATM Machine

- Insert your credit/debit card in SBI ATM and enter your PIN.

- Go to the Service menu and then select Registrations

- Select your account type (Savings/Current) and enter your Aadhar number

- The system will ask you to re-enter your Aadhar number

- You will receive a system-generated SMS on your registered mobile number. The status of seeding will be elaborated there.

SBI Anywhere App

- Login to your SBI Anywhere app with credentials.

- Requests >> Aadhar >> Aadhar Linking

- You will need to select CIF from the menu.

- Enter your Aadhar card number and select the Terms and conditions and submit

- You will get a system-generated SMS on your registered mobile number. The status of seeding will be elaborated there.

SBI Branch near you

You will need to visit your nearest SBI branch. You will need to carry a copy of your Aadhar card with you. You will need to fill in an application for linking Aadhar with your account. Users will need to submit the application with the necessary details and a xerox of their Aadhar card. The linking process will be initiated by the bank and you receive an SMS on your registered mobile number which will give you the status of your seeding.