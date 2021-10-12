Linked PAN Card with LIC policy? Here’s how to do it

New Delhi: It is now necessary to link a PAN to various documents. In this regard, the Income Tax Department has long issued guidelines which state that linking your PAN card with your Aadhaar number is critical, and failure to do so may result in the closure of your PAN. The EPFO is also bound by the same rules. Companies would be unable to deposit funds into your PF account until you link your PAN and Aadhaar. Link your PAN card to Aadhaar if you haven't already.

The government has set a deadline of September 30, 2021 for integrating PAN and Aadhaar. The market regulator, SEBI, has implemented a similar rule, forcing investors to link their PAN to Aadhaar by September 30. LIC has also asked for PAN to be linked on this basis.

According to LIC, there are various benefits to linking your PAN to your insurance. You must submit your cell phone number for this, and an OTP will be delivered to that number. The linking of the documents will be completed with that OTP. Following the submission of the form, a message appears informing you that the registration has been completed. You can complete this activity fast by heading to the LIC website. LIC has offered three steps for this, making it straightforward to attach a LIC policy to a PAN.

Check the steps below:

On the LIC's website, provide your PAN number as well as a list of your policies.

Please provide your mobile phone number. LIC will send an OTP to that phone number; enter it.

After submitting the form, you will receive a message indicating that your registration request was successful. This indicates that your PAN has been linked to a LIC policy.

Link PAN with Aadhaar

Many government documents are now required to be linked to a PAN number. The final date has been set for September 30. Prior to this, both documents must be linked to each other; otherwise, PAN may encounter several complications. Text messages on phones can also be used to connect people.

Put UIDPAN in the message box on your phone, then enter your Aadhaar number and PAN in the spaces provided. Messages can be sent to the numbers 567678 or 56161. The Income Tax Department will next begin the process of connecting the two documents. After both documents are linked, you will receive the information on your phone. There is a message for this on the phone. If you like, you can also check its status.

Here’s how to check the status:

Go to www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus

Then enter PAN and Aadhaar number

Now click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'

On the next screen you will see the linking status

No Proof Needed

There is no need to provide any paperwork to link the two documents. This only needs Aadhaar and a PAN. The information in both documents, however, must be similar; only then will the linking be successful.

If there is a discrepancy, the connection work will be terminated. During the connection process, the message 'Identity data mismatch' may display. There is a reason for this.

This shows that the information you supplied differs from that provided by Aadhaar or PAN. As a result of this disparity, the notice 'Identity Data Mismatch' appears. Make sure your information is correct to repair this.

