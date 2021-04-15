Looking to withdraw your PF? Here’s how you can do it in a few simple steps with EPF Form 31

If you are looking to withdraw some part of your savings from your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) then EPF Form 31 can come in really handy. The form is basically an application for withdrawing an advance from your EPF account under certain circumstances like purchase or construction of the home, repayment of a home loan, in case of medical emergencies, the wedding of self or sibling or child, and the education of child or sibling.

You can fill EPF Form 31 both online or offline by furnishing your personal details. You’ll have to enter all your details manually while applying offline. In contrast, all your details will get automatically filled up while applying online via your UAN account. But in mind that you need to meet certain eligibility criteria while filling application for withdrawals with EPF Form 31.

Here’s how you can withdraw PF savings partially:

You can download the form from the EPFO portal - https://unifiedportal-emp.epfindia.gov.in/epfo/, and log in with your UAN and password.

Now select ‘Claim’ in the ‘Online Services’ section. On the new page, enter your personal details, and then click on ‘Process for Online Claim.’

After this, all you need to select ‘PF Advance (Form 31)’ from the dropdown menu on the next page. Now select the reason because of which you are taking the advance, enter the amount required, and the address at which you are currently staying.

You now need to authenticate your Aadhaar details via OTP and click on ‘Validate OTP and Submit Claim Form’.

After downloading the form, you need to fill in details such as mobile number, the purpose for advances, required amount, among others.

Separately, your employer needs to fill in certain fields of the form including certification, date, and designation of the employee.

Documents required for withdrawing PF partially along with EPF Form 31:

The documents required for withdrawing your PF partially depends on the reason for which you need the funds. For example, in the case of buying a house, you need to submit a declaration and registration of your property. Similarly, you need to furnish medical reports to avail funds for medical emergencies.

Live TV

#mute