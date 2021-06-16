Lost PAN Card? Download e-Pan in just few minutes from new I-T website – Step by step guide on how to get it

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department and the laminated plastic card popularly known as PAN card is an important financial document.

But if you have somehow lost this important document, you must not worry. The newly launched Income Tax website allows you to download e-Pan in just few minutes. Here is a Step by step guide on how to get it.(Also read: 5 major sources of income that are tax free in India)

1. Login to the Income Tax website https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

2. Now click on 'Instant E PAN'.

3. Next, click on 'New E PAN'.

4. Now you enter your PAN number.

5. If you do not remember your PAN number, then enter your Aadhaar number.

6. There are many terms and conditions given here, read them carefully then click on 'Accept'.

7. Now OTP will come on your registered mobile number, write it.

8. Now 'Confirm' after reading the given details.

10. Now your PAN will be sent to your email id in PDF format.

11. From here you can download your 'e-Pan'.

In a related news, it must be noted that the last date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card is June 30, 2021 and failing to meet the deadline might result in two things --your PAN card being inoperative and attracting a late fee as well.

The previous deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar was March 31, 2021. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) however extended the deadline for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with Aadhaar card deadline by three months till June 30, 2021.

