Big news for Income Tax filers! You must re-register digital signature on new IT portal for THIS reason

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has informed tax payers via an e-mail communication, asking them to re-register their digital signature certificate (DSC) once again on the newly launched IT website.

The new URL http://incometax.Gov.In has now replaced the long-existing http://incometaxindiaefiling.Gov.In, and it went live at 8:45 pm on June 7.

“Dear Taxpayer, Please ensure that you re-register your current valid DSC on the new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in from June 7th onwards. The earlier digital signature (DSC) registration on the old portal cannot be migrated due to security and technical reasons,” reads the communication.

What is a Digital Signature Certificates (DSC)?

Digital Signature Certificates (DSC) are the digital equivalent or electronic format of physical or paper certificates are the digital equivalent or electronic format of physical or paper certificates.

Among other things, the income tax department also asked taxpayers to update their other details like their personal mobile number and email ID.

The new portal is integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers, and all interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by the taxpayer, the CBDT had said about the latest website.

It will also have a free ITR preparation software with interactive questions to help taxpayers file ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with, and the facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6 and 7 will be made available shortly, the department had said in a statement.