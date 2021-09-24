हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PAN card

Lost PAN card? Here’s how to download e-PAN by following simple steps

E- PAN is accepted by all financial institutions. You can carry an E-PAN card on a smartphone, making it very convenient.

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number or PAN card is a very important document as it is required for availing of most financial services in India. For instance, PAN is needed to open a bank account or to open a brokerage account. It is also required to invest in any financial instruments. Losing a crucial document like a PAN card could create a lot of inconvenience.

However, one can find the solution to the problem of losing your PAN card in Electronic PAN cards or e-PAN cards. They are accepted by most financial institutions. You can carry an e-PAN card on your phone making it very convenient.

Steps to download E-PAN

Step 1: Log on to https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html the income tax department website.

Step 2: Click on the download e-PAN option

Step 3: Enter your PAN number

Step 4: Then enter your Aadhar card number.

Step 5: Enter your date of birth and accept terms and conditions

Step 6: An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Enter the OTP and confirm

Step 8: After confirming an option to make a payment will appear

Step 9: A payment of Rs 8.26 has to be made. It can be made to UPI,  debit or credit cards.

Step 10: After making the payment you will be able to download the e PAN card

Step 11: To download e pan ka din PDF password will be required. The password for this would be your date of birth

In case of losing a PAN card, FIR must be registered. Form 26AS I will help you to check if any benami transaction has been done through your pan card. (Also Read: China Evergrande crisis: Real estate firm closer to potential default after missing interest deadline )

With inputs from Khushi Sharma. 

