हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aadhaar card

Lost your Aadhaar and enrolment slip? Don’t worry, dial this helpline number

UIDAI has recently tweeted that Aadhaar card users can dial UIDAI’s helpline number to retrieve their lost EID.

Lost your Aadhaar and enrolment slip? Don’t worry, dial this helpline number

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) provides for numerous online facilities for its users.

UIDAI has recently tweeted that Aadhaar card users can dial UIDAI’s helpline number to retrieve their lost EID.

“You don’t need to worry if you’ve lost your Aadhaar and also lost your enrolment slip. You can retrieve your EID (enrolment ID) by calling our helpline 1947, writing to help@uidai.gov.in, or online from: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid,” UIDAI tweeted.

Consequently, you can log in at the following website if the details are known to you.

https://resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid

Punch in details of your Aadhaar card number (UID), your Enrollment number (EID), your full name, your registered mobile number.

You can also get your Aadhaar card with your email address if you don't want to reveal your phone number.

Now, enter the CAPTCHA code.

After this, click either on the "Send OTP" or "Send TOTP" option.

OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number whereas the TOTP will reflect the mAADHAAR app.

You will be redirected to a payment gateway where you will require to pay a fee of Rs. 50 for the service.

Once the payment is successfully done, you will get a hard copy of your Aadhaar card in the next 15 days delivered by Speed Post.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aadhaar cardUIDAIAadhaar card number
Next
Story

New LIC rules on claim settlement, death certificate, annuities, office hours kick in from today, May 10 –Check details here

Must Watch

PT7M57S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day