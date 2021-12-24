Lost your Aadhaar card? Here’s how to retrieve it online

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card is one of the most important documents that every Indian person needs as proof of identity. The 12-digit unique identification number is required for a variety of government services, including obtaining a driver's license, opening a bank account, and so on.

While this government-issued identification card makes it simple to complete most tasks, what if you misplaced or lost your Aadhar card and can't recall your UID or enrolment number? This has been the most prevalent problem encountered by many users, but happily, UIDAI, the government agency responsible for issuing Aadhar cards, offers the option of retrieving your misplaced card and UID free of charge. Here's how to go about it.

How to retrieve Aadhar card online in simple steps:

Step 1- Go to UIDAI official website- uidai.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, go to the Aadhaar Services tab and select My Aadhaar from the drop-down menu.

Step 3- Then select 'Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID' from the drop-down menu.

Step 4- After that, you'll be prompted to provide your personal information, such as your registered mobile number and email address.

Step 5- You will receive an OTP on your registered cellphone number after inputting the credentials. On the website, enter the digits.

Step 6- Your required UID/EID number will be sent to your phone.

Step 7- The UID number can then be used to download your Aadhaar card online.

Users should be aware that if their mobile number is not linked to their Aadhaar, they will need to update it before using online services. Updating or enrolling a mobile number with Aadhar necessitates a physical visit to an Aadhar Kendra and biometric verification. Although you do not need to bring any documentation to change or register your cell phone number, the process costs Rs 50.

