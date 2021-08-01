LPG price hike! Price of 19 kg gas cylinder increased by Rs 73.5, check rates in your city

New Delhi: In yet another blow to the common man, petroleum and gas retailing firms have hiked the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 73.5. The rates of 14.2 kg domestic cylinder have remained unchanged. The latest price revision will come into effect from Sunday (August 1).

With the latest hike in the prices, a 19 kg LPG gas cylinder is now retailing at Rs 1623.00 in Delhi while the rate of the commercial cylinder has been increased to Rs 1579.50 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the price of the 19 kg LPG gas cylinder has been increased to Rs 1629.00 and Rs 1761.00 in Kolkata and Chennai, respectively. Oil and gas companies revise the prices of cooking gas on the 1st of every month.

While the rates of the domestic LPG cylinder has remained unchanged in August 2021, the prices were increased on the 1st of July by Rs 25.50. With the price hike in July, the price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 834.50 in Delhi, Rs 834.50 in Mumbai, Rs 861 in Kolkata and Rs 850.50 in Chennai.

In 2021, the prices of LPG gas cylinders have been increased by Rs 138.50. On January 1, 2021, a 14.2 Kg domestic LPG cylinder was retailing at Rs 694. Moreover, the price of gas cylinder has more than doubled in the last seven years.

For instance, the price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder was Rs 410.50 on March 1 in Delhi, 2014. However, with the continuous price hikes in the recent past few years, the same cylinder is now retailing at Rs 834.50 in the national capital. Also Read: Fino Payments Bank files papers with SEBI for Rs 1,300 crore IPO

