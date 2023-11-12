New Delhi: For all Indian citizens, a PAN card is an essential document, whether opening a bank account or making a property purchase. Losing or damaging this crucial document can be troublesome. However, there's no need to fret, as obtaining an e-PAN is now a hassle-free process that takes just 10 minutes, without the need for a physical visit.

In India, the Income Tax Department offers the convenience of e-PAN through its e-filing portal. This service requires minimal time and can be completed using only your Aadhaar card. (Also Read: Pune Man's Romantic Evening Turns Sour With Rs 22,000 Restaurant Scam; Read Details)

Your Aadhaar needs to be linked with your PAN and have a registered mobile number. Generating an e-PAN not only saves time but also eliminates the need for offline processes. (Also Read: Diwali 2023: What Is Muhurat Trading? Know Its Timing And More)

What Is The e-PAN Service?

The e-PAN service is designed to provide instant PAN cards to users with a valid Aadhaar number. These digitally signed cards are issued almost in real-time after verifying the user's details through E-KYC verification linked to Aadhaar. Users receive the e-PAN in PDF format, free of charge.

How To Get e-PAN?

- Visit the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

- Search for the e-filing portal homepage and click on "Instant e-PAN."

- On the e-PAN page, click "Get New e-PAN."

- Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar card number on the application page.

- Check the checkbox and click "Continue."

- On the OTP validation page, click "I have read the consent terms" and then click "Continue."

- Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your linked mobile number.

- Validate Aadhaar details with UIDAI by selecting the checkbox and clicking "Continue."

- On the Validate Aadhaar Details page, click "I Accept," select the checkbox, and click "Continue."

- After submission, a success message screen will appear, displaying an acknowledgment number.

- You will then see options to view e-PAN and download e-PAN. Choose the download option.