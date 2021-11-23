LPG Subsidy again being credited into your account, check online details within minutes

New Delhi: The government has once again started disbursing LPG subsidy into the account of the eligible beneficiaries.

As per several media reports, LPG gas consumers are being given Rs 79.26 per cylinder as subsidy, though for some beneficiaries the subsidy per cylinder is Rs 158.52 or 237.78.

All LPG consumers have to buy fuel at market price. However, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilogram each per household in a year by directly transferring the subsidy amount to the users' bank accounts. At present, the government extends subsidy to users of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and normally, LPG rates are revised on 1st of every month.

It may so happen sometimes, that you would want to manually check if subsidy has been transfered in your account. We are discussing how you can check the status of your gas subsidy on government-owned companies viz IOCL, HP and BPCL.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check LPG subsidy status online on the consolidated website.

What if you don't know your LPG ID?

If you don't know your LPG ID, you an click the button below your 17 digit LPG Number.

You will be asked to choose a company name

From the three options, you can choose Bharat Gas, HP Gas or Indane

The required option will take you to another page

In the new page, depending on which option you chose, you will be asked to furnish a few details

These details are your phone number, your distributor name, your consumer number

You will have to fill in a captcha code and submit

If you already know your LPG ID, You can do the following (Let's see how HP website works)

Go to http://mylpg.in/

Now enter your LPG ID in the right hand side of the space provided

Now, irrespective of what OMC LPG you are using, you will have to fill in your user details

Enter the 17 digit LPG ID.

Fill in the details of your registered mobile number

Punch in the captcha code and enter proceed

You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number

On the next page, enter your email ID and create password

You will get an activation link on your email id

Click the link

Once you do so, your account will be activated

Now, login mylpg.in account

Mention if your bank and Aadhar card are linked is to your LPG account in the pop up window

Now click, View Cylinder Booking History/subsidy transferred

The government's PAHAL (DBTL) scheme ensures that LPG cylinders subsidy are provided directly to the Aadhaar linked bank accounts of the customers. Meanwhile, the government has already given out 8 crore free LPG connections to poor women under PMUY to increase coverage of environment-friendly fuel in kitchens.

Live TV

#mute