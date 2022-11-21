Man checks PF Balance online, scamsters dupe him of Rs 1.23 lakh --Know details

New Delhi: PF subscribers can check their PF Balance from the comfort of home using four different ways --check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App. However, PF subscribers must note that there is no fifth alternative to check your PF Balance online that requires you to download a third party link or any link other than EPFO. A Mumbai based PF subscriber recently fell prey to online fraud during checking his PF Balance online and ended up losing Rs 1.23 lakh, said media reports.

The man was reportedly trying to check his PF Balance onilne, however could not happen to do so. He looked for helpline numbers online and landed up on a phone call with a scamster who was posing as a 'helpline official'. The scamster very cunningly got the PF subscriber to download a remote access app. Using the required epayment method after decieving the PF Subscriber, the fraudster siphoned Rs 1.23 lakh from the the man's account via 14 different transactions. When the fraudster asked for the PF subscribers credit card details, it was then that the latter sensed foulplay. After he narrated the whole incidence to his son, a case was later filed with the police.

PF subscribers should follow the below mentioned methods to check their PF Balance. Never ever share your OTP, or download a third party link, or share your online payment details with anyone.



Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in

Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code

Click on the e-Passbook

Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page

Now open member id

Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App

Open the UMANG App

Click on EPFO.

Click on Employee Centric Services

Click on the View Passbook option

Feed in your UAN number and password

You will get OTP on your registered mobile number

Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.