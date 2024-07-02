Mandatory Rule For Govt Employee To Apply For New CGHS Card Online --How To Apply, Documents Required

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued an office memorandum stating that erving employees shall mandatory apply for a new CGHS card online (www.cghs.nic.in) to generate a temporary reference number.

The OM said that after online submission of the application form, they should take a printout of the same and submit the hard copy duly signed and photographs affixed thereon, to the department currently employed, for processing and onward submission to the concerned Office of Additional Director, CGHS for issuing the cards.

One copy is to be forwarded to the Additional Director of the concerned City and the other copy is to be retained by the Employer Department of the Central Government (hereinafter referred to as ‘sponsoring authority) for CGHS benefits, the OM stated.

How To Apply CGHS card online?

Visit www.cghs.nic.in

You will be given a Verification Form

Punch in your mobile number

Enter Capcha Code and Generate OTP

Once you obtain the OTP you can fill up the form, take a print out and submit the form to the respective department.



Documents Required For CGHS Online Application

CGHS shall scrutinize the application based on the documents provided. Here is the list of documents:

i. Pay Slip indicating the pay scale and CGHS deduction.

ii. Aadhaar Card/PAN card or any other valid document as per RBI guidelines, as ID Proof for Self and Dependent Family Members.

iii. Disability Certificate of Dependant (If applicable) as per OM No.4-24/96- C&P/CGHS(P)/EHS dated 07th May 2018.

iv. Photographs of self and Dependant Family Members.

The OM said that Consequent to verification of CGHS Card, the electronic form of CGHS card shall be accessible to the beneficiary using the option of ‘Beneficiary Login’ on CGHS Website, myCGHS app & Digilocker app for Android/iOS-based mobile devices. The electronic CGHS card shall be at par with CGHS plastic Card for availing benefits. The authenticity of CGHS card can be verified using g the option of ‘Verify beneficiary’ available on CGHS Website (www.cghs.nic.in).