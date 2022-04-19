Masked Aadhaar Card more secure? Here’s how to download it

New Delhi: Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has become one of the most important documents an Indian can own. It is necessary for a variety of work, such as opening a bank account or investing in a government scheme. This means that one must maintain their Aadhaar card with them at all times, which might be problematic given the frequency of frauds committed using this number.

To mitigate this danger, the UIDAI has made a masked Aadhaar ID' or Virtual ID (VID) available. A masked Aadhaar, as the name implies, is essentially a 12-digit ID number that can be transmitted without revealing any sensitive personal information.

"Mask Aadhaar" allows you to conceal your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar. According to the UIDAI website, "masked Aadhaar number entails substituting the first eight digits of the Aadhaar number with certain characters like "xxxx-xxxx" while just the last four digits of the Aadhaar number are visible." As a result, it is a legal option to obtain e-copies of your Aadhaar without revealing your Aadhaar number.

"Masked Aadhaar can be utilised for eKYC in cases where sharing Aadhaar Number is not required." It simply displays the last four digits of your Aadhaar number. "When downloading your Aadhaar from: https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in, select the 'Masked Aadhaar' option," the UIDAI wrote on Twitter.

How to Download the Masked Aadhaar

Step 1: Navigate to https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar card number in its entirety.

Step 3: Tick the box that says 'I want a masked Aadhaar.'

Step 4: Then, to validate yourself, enter the Captcha verification code that will be provided.

Step 5: Select the 'Send OTP' option.

Step 6: All that remains is for you to download your e-Aadhaar copy.

Step 7: Now, enter the OTP and press the "Download Aadhaar" button.

You will now be able to access your masked Aadhaar, which will be available in PDF format. It will, however, be password locked. The Aadhaar letter password is made up of the first four letters of your first name in capital letters, followed by your birth year in YYYY format. For example, if your name is Shyam Kumar and your birth year is 1987, your masked Aadhaar password will be SHYA1987. You can utilise a disguised Aadhaar in situations where the full Aadhaar number is not required, such as when doing e-KYC.

Live TV

#mute