MasterCard, Visa, And RuPay Debit, Credit Cards: What Are Differences And Their Benefits?

Mastercard, Visa And Rupay Card In India: You must have heard of credit cards and debit cards. But have you ever noticed the labels RuPay card, Visa card, and MasterCard on them? Choosing between MasterCard, Visa, and RuPay cards in India can be confusing. Each card comes with its own benefits and features. They differ in how widely they are accepted, fees for transactions, rewards, and security.

Since September 2024, the Reserve Bank of India has given customers the freedom to choose their cards. Customers can now select the card of their choice. When applying for a new credit card or renewing an existing one, customers will have the option to choose between MasterCard, RuPay, or Visa. Earlier, the bank determined which network card you would receive.

Difference Between MasterCard, Visa, And RuPay Card And Benefits?

MasterCard, Visa, And RuPay are all payment network companies. These companies provide cashless payment services through cards. RuPay Card is an Indian company, offering payment services to all Indian banks and financial companies.

On the other hand, Visa and MasterCard are foreign payment network companies. Visa is the world’s largest payment network, while MasterCard ranks second. Since Visa and MasterCard are foreign payment gateway companies, their services are available in almost every country. This means you can easily make payments anywhere using these two cards.

Lower Charges On RuPay Card

RuPay card is an Indian payment network card. It was launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). RuPay card is operational only in India, meaning transactions can only be made within India. However, it has lower service charges compared to Visa and MasterCard.

Unlike Visa and MasterCard, RuPay card doesn’t incur any additional service charges. But there is a limit to its usage. If we talk about benefits, RuPay card is better for those who do not make international transactions, as it helps you avoid various service charges.