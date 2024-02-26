trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725191
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
MOBIKWIK

MobiKwik Unveils ‘Pocket UPI’ For Payments Without Linking Bank Account

‘Pocket UPI’ accepts card payments from any network, including RuPay, Visa, American Express, and Diners Club.

|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 02:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MobiKwik Unveils ‘Pocket UPI’ For Payments Without Linking Bank Account

New Delhi: Fintech company MobiKwik on Monday introduced a new feature called ‘Pocket UPI’ that enables users to make UPI payments through MobiKwik Wallet without linking their bank account.

The company said in a statement that ‘Pocket UPI’ will aid in decluttering bank statements by consolidating all UPI transactions, thereby offering a clearer insight into spending habits.

Users can load their Wallet with the amount they need to spend and then top up again as required. The platform supports balance loading through credit cards, debit cards or UPI."

"With Pocket UPI, we believe that we have added new features to the digital wallet,” said Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder and CEO, MobiKwik.

‘Pocket UPI’ accepts card payments from any network, including RuPay, Visa, American Express, and Diners Club.

Payments via Pocket UPI can flow across various channels, such as merchant QR codes, e-commerce platforms and peer-to-peer transfers, said the company.

“By linking UPI directly to bank accounts, users often neglect minor expenses. Pocket UPI streamlines finances by consolidating multiple small transactions into a single wallet,” Singh said.

Pocket UPI will also safeguard users from compromised transactions and financial fraud by transferring funds from the MobiKwik Wallet rather than their bank account, thus limiting exposure when making financial transactions, said the company.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?