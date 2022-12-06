Modi govt giving Rs 2.20 lakh every Indian women? Here's the truth behind it

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in the social media regarding financial assistance by the Central Government to women of the country. The message says that the the central government is providing a loan of Rs 2.20 lakh to women citizen of the country under PM Naari Shakti Yojna.

The fake message further asks the people to register for getting the financial support. (Also read: 'Koi baat nahi...': Cab driver refuses to take money from ex-Twitter MD who forgot to pay him)

Meanwhile, Busting the fraudulent message, PIB has said that this message is FAKE. PIB also said that no such aid has been announced by the Central Government. (Also read: Razorpay allows merchants to accept credit card payments via UPI)

It is being claimed by a channel named 'Indian Job' YouTube that the central government is going to give Rs 2 lakh 20,000 to all women under 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana'. This claim is Fake. No such scheme has been brought by the central government.

PIB from time to time advises that people should not click any such suspicious links being sent over as a viral message.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.