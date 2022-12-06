topStoriesenglish
'Koi baat nahi...': Cab driver refuses to take money from ex-Twitter MD who forgot to pay him

He also urged his followers to take his services: "I don't have his permission so not sharing his details here, but please DM if you're looking for a decent cab guy in NCR."

Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022

New Delhi: Former Twitter-Asia Managing Director (MD), Parminder Singh, has revealed that a "soft-spoken" cab driver refused to take payment after Singh "walked off" without paying him at the airport.

Singh tweeted: "The soft-spoken cab driver dropped us at Delhi airport. We walked off without paying. Desperately called to ask how to pay & he replied, 'Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge'. Won't even tell the amount."

Singh also mentioned that the driver "knew we don't live here", as he lives in Singapore.

He also urged his followers to take his services: "I don't have his permission so not sharing his details here, but please DM if you're looking for a decent cab guy in NCR."

Several users expressed their thoughts and experiences on Singh's post.

One user commented, "In this, our India, millions of such aacts of decency' happen every day. It's just that we don't hear about them, coz our media, without exception, concentrates mainly on the negative, the controversial, and the horrific!"

Another user shared a similar experience, "This is great. It happened once with me in Mumbai. We walked out engaged in talk forgetting it's Mumbai not a police car in Punjab. For cab driver's soft skills I returned and paid him 10 per cent extra. I still feel how soft skills influence me. Most cab drivers are very good."

To this, Singh replied, "I'm glad you did that. We did the same. Totally agree that soft skills for cab drivers (as with many other professions) are important. Just makes the ride quality so much better."

Singh was the MD of Twitter-Asia from November 2013 to December 2016.

