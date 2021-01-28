Modi govt to give Rs 3800/month to citizens between 18- 50 years of age under PM unemployed allowance scheme? Here is the truth

New Delhi: These days a lot of misinformation is floating in the social media and it is very important to know the truth behind it, ignoring which may make you a target for financial frauds.

Lately, a viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms stating that the Modi government will give Rs 3800 per month to Indian citizens between the age of 18- 50 years under the Prime Minister Unemployed Allowance scheme. The viral message contains a link, asking users to click on it to get register to collect this payment.

Busting the truth behind the viral post, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has stated that the government has not made any such announcement wherein it will deposit the above mentioned amount in the bank account of people. This news is a fake news that is going around in the social media.

PIB has tweeted:

Modern technology and its vices go hand in hand. With the advent of new age technology, you will find that information is floating on all online platforms. However it is very important to know and differentiate between correct and incorrect information.

How to get messages fact-checked

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.