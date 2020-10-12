Modi govt's big festive gift: LTC cash voucher scheme, Rs 10000 advance for central govt employees

New Delhi: In what could give a major boost to the government employees, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Monday announced a host of schemes.

The Finance Minister said that the Centre will launch `LTC Cash Voucher Scheme` and `Special Festival Advance Scheme`. The Finance Minister also announced a special festival advance of Rs 10,000 for all gazetted and non gazetted officers. This scheme, she explained is being revived and will be one time only.

Addressing a press conference, the FM said, announced a Rs 12,000 crore interest-free 50-year loan to states for spending on capital projects. Out of the Rs 12,000 crore, Rs 1,600 crore will be given to north-eastern states and Rs 900 crore will be for Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Rs 7,500 crore will be for the remaining states. Rs 2,000 crore will be given to states that fulfill pre-stated reforms.

The loan will have to be spent entirely on new or ongoing capital projects, she said adding that states can settle bills of contractors and suppliers but all the amount has to be paid before March 31, 2021.

The loan is over and above borrowing ceilings of the states and the repayment will be one bullet payment after 50 years, she added. The Finance Minister also announced additional capital expenditure of Rs 25,000 crore by the central government.

This will be in addition to Rs 4.13 lakh crore budgeted, she said, adding that the additional money will be for spending on roads, defence infrastructure, water supply and urban development.