More than 4 crore ITRs filed for FY21 so far: Income Tax Department

New Delhi: More than 4 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed for the last financial year, the Income Tax department said on Wednesday, December 22.

The Income Tax department also revealed that 8.7 lakh returns were filed on December 21 alone. For individual taxpayers, the last date to file ITR is December 31for the financial year 2020-21.

In the last seven days, the income tax department has witnessed a surge in the electronic filing of ITRs. The department said that more than 46.77 lakh returns were filed in the last seven days.

"Over 4 crore Income Tax Returns filed! 46.77 lakh #ITRs filed in last 7 days & over 8.7 lakh #ITRs filed on 21st December, 2021," the I-T department tweeted.

The department has been reminding taxpayers to file their returns for the fiscal year 2020-21 (ended March 31, 2021) by sending SMS and emails to those who have not filed yet.

The last date of filing ITR has been extended till December 31, from July 31, by the Finance Ministry to provide enough time to taxpayers to file the ITRs.

