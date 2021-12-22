OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January 2022, confirms CEO Pete Lau

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch the much-awaited OnePlus 10 Pro in January next year. The company is also expected to announce the vanilla 10 model with the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone next month, reported GSM Arena.

CEO and co-founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau, had revealed the launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro on Tuesday, December 21. Lau had taken to Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo to announce the launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro Features

OnePlus 10 Pro will be packed with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Moreover, the smartphone could come with an improved 32MP selfie camera, according to previous leaks and rumours. The 6.7-inch LPTO QHD+ AMOLED display of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro could come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Coming to camera setup, the triple camera system could include a similar setup as the 9 Pro with a 48MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP 3.3X telephoto camera. In the front, customers can expect a selfie camera punch-hole cut out in the same upper corner.

OnePlus 10 Pro Performance

OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by a 12GB LPDDR5 Ram coupled with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. According to previous rumours, the smartphone could pack a 5,000 mAh battery, along with support for 80W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

OnePlus 10 Launch

In China, the OnePlus 10 is launching next month. However, there’s no information on when the flagship smartphone will hit international markets. It is currently rumoured that the smartphone could arrive globally in April 2022. Also Read: Big setback for Chinese brands! IT Dept raids Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus offices: Report

OnePlus 10 Price

As of now, the company hasn’t revealed the price for the OnePlus 10. But reports suggest that the smartphone could cost about CNY 5,500 (roughly Rs 65,000) if we go by specs. Also Read: Sensex jumps 612 points; Nifty ends above 16,950