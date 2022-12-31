NBFC Shriram Finance hikes interest rates on fixed deposits from Jan 1; Check latest interest rates

New Delhi: India’s largest retail NBFC, Shriram Finance Limited (SFL) a part of Shriram Group, announced on Saturday a hike in fixed deposit (Shriram Unnati Deposits) rates. Customers can earn interest up to 9.36% on FDs, effective from January 1, 2023. NBFC is offering interest rates from 7.30% to 8.45% on various FDs depending on the maturity period between 12 months to 60 months.

Moreover, there is an 0.50% additional interest rates on FDs for senior citizens. So the effective rates senior citizens will get from January 1, 2023 are from 7.83% to 8.99%. Shriram NBFC offers additional 0.10% to women in deposit schemes. Hence, the effective interest rates for them are from 7.41% to 8.55%.

Customers can also get add 0.25% additional interest with normal interest if you renew your FDs. They are applicable to all FDs of different tenors. Senior citizens and women will also get this benefit including their additional interest rates.

Interest rates for fixed deposits scheme (General)

The NBFC is offering interest up to 7.30% for FDs maturing in 12 months. While those opting for FDs maturing in 60 months will get an interest rate of 8.27%.

Interest rates for fixed deposits scheme (Senior Citizens)

The NBFC is offering interest up to 7.83% for senior citizens FDs maturing in 12 months. While those senior citizens opting for FDs maturing in 60 months will get an interest rate of 8.79%.

Interest rates for fixed deposits scheme (Women)

The NBFC is offering interest up to 7.41% for women whose FDs maturing in 12 months. While those women opting for FDs maturing in 60 months will get an interest rate of 8.55%.