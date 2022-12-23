topStoriesenglish
Need a new SBI cheque book? Here's how to do it through SBI internet banking

SBI has tweeted a very simple process following which customers can apply for a cheque book through internet banking.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) allows its customers to request for a cheque book online. Cheque book can be requested for any of SBI Bank Savings, Current, Cash Credit, and Over Draft accounts. 

SBI customers can opt for cheque books with 25, 50 or 100 cheque leaves. SBI customers can either collect it from branch or request their branch to send it by post or courier to their registered address. Furthermore, the customers  can also opt to get the cheque book delivered at an alternate address. Cheque books will be dispatched within 3 working days from the date of request, says the SBI website. (Also read: How to change SBI bank a/c from one branch to another branch online – Check the entire process here)

Just log on to retail section of the Internet Banking site with your credentials and select the Cheque Book link under Requests tab. You can view all your transaction accounts. Select the account for which you require a cheque book, enter the number of cheque leaves required and the mode of delivery. Then, submit the same.

 

