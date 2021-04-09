हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
direct tax

Net Direct Tax collections for FY 2020-21 at Rs 9.45 lakh crore

Refunds amounting to Rs. 2.61 lakh crore have been issued in the F.Y. 2020-21 as against refunds of Rs. 1.83 lakh crore issued in the F.Y. 2019-20, marking an increase of approximately 42.1% over the preceding Financial Year.

Net Direct Tax collections for FY 2020-21 at Rs 9.45 lakh crore

New Delhi: The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections for the Financial Year 2020-21 show that net collections are at Rs. 9.45 lakh crore. The net Direct Tax collections include Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs. 4.57 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax(PIT) including Security Transaction Tax(STT) at Rs. 4.88 lakh crore. The net Direct Tax collections represent 104.46% of the Revised Estimates of Rs. 9.05 lakh crore of Direct Taxes for the F.Y. 2020-21.

The Gross collection of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the F.Y.  2020-21 stands at Rs. 12.06 lakh crore. This includes Corporation Tax(CIT) at Rs. 6.31 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Security Transaction Tax(STT) at Rs. 5.75 lakh crore; Advance Tax of Rs. 4.95 lakh crore; Tax Deducted at Source (including Central TDS) of Rs. 5.45 lakh crore; Self-Assessment Tax of Rs. 1.07 lakh crore; Regular Assessment Tax of Rs. 42,372 crore; Dividend Distribution Tax of Rs. 13,237 crore and Tax under other minor heads of Rs. 2,612 crore.

Despite an extremely challenging year, the Advance Tax collections for F.Y. 2020-21 stand at Rs. 4.95 lakh crore which shows a growth of approximately 6.7% over the Advance Tax collections of the immediately preceding Financial Year of Rs. 4.64 lakh crore.

Refunds amounting to Rs. 2.61 lakh crore have been issued in the F.Y. 2020-21 as against refunds of Rs. 1.83 lakh crore issued in the F.Y. 2019-20, marking an increase of approximately 42.1% over the preceding Financial Year.

The above figures are as yet provisional and subject to change pending final collation of data of collections.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
direct taxtax collectionAdvance tax
Next
Story

Bank holidays April 2021: Banks will be closed for 6 days from April 10 to April 16

Must Watch

PT10M47S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; April 09, 2021