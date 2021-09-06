हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Income Tax Return Rule! Senior Citizens above 75 years don't have to file ITR, provided they meet THESE conditions

The 2021-22 Budget had introduced a provision for exempting senior citizens of 75 years and above having pension income and interest from fixed deposit in the same bank from filing income tax returns for the financial year beginning April 1.

New Delhi: The income tax department has notified declaration forms to be filed by senior citizens aged 75 years and above with the banks to get exemption from filing I-T return for fiscal year 2021-22, essentially meaning that they will not have to file ITR.

The 2021-22 Budget had introduced a provision for exempting senior citizens of 75 years and above having pension income and interest from fixed deposit in the same bank from filing income tax returns for the financial year beginning April 1. (Also read: Salaried people using ITR-1 SAHAJ must keep these 9 documents handy, here's your checklist)

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has now notified rules and declaration forms which senior citizens would have to file with the specified bank who in turn would deduct tax on pension and interest income and deposit with the government.

Such exemption from ITR filing would be available only in case where the interest income is earned in the same bank where pension is deposited.

“In the 75th year of independence, the Budget seeks to reduce compliance burden on senior citizens who are of 75 years of age and above.  Such senior citizens having only pension and interest income, will be exempted from filing their income tax return.  The paying Bank will deduct the necessary tax on their income,” reads FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s 2021 Budget speech.

The income-tax act requires all individuals having income exceeding the threshold limit to file their income-tax returns. While the threshold for senior citizens (60 years or more) and super senior citizens (80 years or more) is slightly higher, crossing the threshold saddles one to file tax-returns.

