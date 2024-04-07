New Zealand Implements Immediate Work Visa Restrictions With New Rules; Check Out Key Changes

New Delhi: New Zealand is taking proactive steps to ensure that its immigration policies are in line with its economic requirements and to address issues of migrant exploitation. Immigration Minister Erica Stanford has introduced swift changes to the Accredited Employer Worker Visa (AEWV) scheme.

The changes involve implementing an English language criterion for low-skilled positions and establishing a minimum skill level and work experience standard for the majority of employer-sponsored work visas. Furthermore, the maximum duration for continuous stay in most low-skilled positions will be shortened from five years to three years.

Important changes include:

- Migrants seeking low-skilled positions at levels 4 and 5 are now required to meet English language standards.

- Implementation of minimum criteria for skills and work experience.

- Mandating employers to consult with Work and Income before gaining approvals for level 4 and 5 positions.

- Decreasing the maximum duration of continuous stay for such roles from 5 to 3 years.

- Abolishing the franchisee accreditation category, with businesses now needing to adhere to standard, high-volume, or triangular employment accreditation procedures for hiring overseas workers.

“The Government is focused on attracting and retaining the highly skilled migrants such as secondary teachers, where there is a skill shortage,” Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said in a statement.

She further added “At the same time we need to ensure that New Zealanders are put to the front of the line for jobs where there are no skills shortages,”.

According to the statement, nearly 173,000 individuals migrated to New Zealand last year, nearing a record high. New Zealand has experienced a significant surge in migrant numbers since the pandemic's end with a population of approximately 5.1 million.

This growth has sparked worries about inflation. Similarly, Australia, New Zealand's neighbor, has also witnessed a substantial increase in migrants and announced plans to reduce its migrant intake by half over the next two years.