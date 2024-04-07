IPOs This Week: 3 Public Offerings To Hit Market -- Check Details
The week is going to witness the debut of 3 IPOs in the SME segment. Read on further to find out the details.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Investors in the primary market can breathe a sigh of relief as no new mainboard Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) are scheduled for the upcoming week following the recent mega IPO of Bharti Hexacom, which marked the beginning of the new fiscal year. However, the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to see continued activity as three new public issues are set to hit the primary market.
Upcoming IPOs This Week
Teerth Gopicon IPO: Subscription Dates
The public issue is open for subscription on April 8, 2024, and closes on April 10, 2024. (Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Revises Employees' Allowances -- Read In Detail)
Teerth Gopicon IPO: Issue Size
The IPO comprises of fixed price issue of Rs 44.40 crore, entirely a fresh issue of 40 lakh shares. (Also Read: Zomato Bag, Swiggy Shirt, Zypp Helmet: Can You Guess From Which Company The Delivery Man Is?)
Teerth Gopicon IPO: Price Band
The price band of Teerth Gopicon IPO is set at Rs 111 per share.
Teerth Gopicon IPO: Lot Size
The lit size of Teerth Gopicon IPO is 1200 shares. It means anyone wishing to apply for this IPO has to buy a minimum 1200 shares.
Teerth Gopicon IPO: Minimum Investment Amount
The minimum investment amount needed for retail investors to apply for this IPO is Rs 1,33,200.
Teerth Gopicon IPO: Allotment Date
The allotment date of Teerth Gopicon IPO is expected on April 12, 2024.
Teerth Gopicon IPO: Listing Date
The listing date is not finalised yet but it is expected on April 16, 2024.
DCG Cables & Wires IPO
DCG Cables & Wires IPO: Subscription Dates
The IPO opens for subscription on April 8, 2024, and closes on April 10, 2024.
DCG Cables & Wires IPO: Issue Size
The public issue features a fixed price issue of Rs 49.99 crore, entirely a fresh issue of 49.99 lakh shares.
DCG Cables & Wires IPO: Price Band
The price band is set at Rs 100 per share.
Greenhitech Ventures IPO
Greenhitech Ventures IPO: Subscription Dates
The IPO is opening for subscription on April 12, 2024, and will close on April 16, 2024.
Greenhitech Ventures IPO: Issue Size
The offering comes with a fixed price issue of Rs 6.30 crore, entirely a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh shares.
Greenhitech Ventures IPO: Price Band
The price band of this IPO is set at Rs 50 per share.
Live Tv