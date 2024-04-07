IPOs This Week: 3 Public Offerings To Hit Market -- Check Details

New Delhi: Investors in the primary market can breathe a sigh of relief as no new mainboard Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) are scheduled for the upcoming week following the recent mega IPO of Bharti Hexacom, which marked the beginning of the new fiscal year. However, the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to see continued activity as three new public issues are set to hit the primary market.

Upcoming IPOs This Week

Teerth Gopicon IPO: Subscription Dates

The public issue is open for subscription on April 8, 2024, and closes on April 10, 2024.

Teerth Gopicon IPO: Issue Size

The IPO comprises of fixed price issue of Rs 44.40 crore, entirely a fresh issue of 40 lakh shares.

Teerth Gopicon IPO: Price Band

The price band of Teerth Gopicon IPO is set at Rs 111 per share.

Teerth Gopicon IPO: Lot Size

The lit size of Teerth Gopicon IPO is 1200 shares. It means anyone wishing to apply for this IPO has to buy a minimum 1200 shares.

Teerth Gopicon IPO: Minimum Investment Amount

The minimum investment amount needed for retail investors to apply for this IPO is Rs 1,33,200.

Teerth Gopicon IPO: Allotment Date

The allotment date of Teerth Gopicon IPO is expected on April 12, 2024.

Teerth Gopicon IPO: Listing Date

The listing date is not finalised yet but it is expected on April 16, 2024.

DCG Cables & Wires IPO

DCG Cables & Wires IPO: Subscription Dates

The IPO opens for subscription on April 8, 2024, and closes on April 10, 2024.

DCG Cables & Wires IPO: Issue Size

The public issue features a fixed price issue of Rs 49.99 crore, entirely a fresh issue of 49.99 lakh shares.

DCG Cables & Wires IPO: Price Band

The price band is set at Rs 100 per share.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO

Greenhitech Ventures IPO: Subscription Dates

The IPO is opening for subscription on April 12, 2024, and will close on April 16, 2024.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO: Issue Size

The offering comes with a fixed price issue of Rs 6.30 crore, entirely a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh shares.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO: Price Band

The price band of this IPO is set at Rs 50 per share.