Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CMs, state FMs on Nov 15, will discuss measures to attract private investments

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said that Nirmala Sitharaman's discussion with state finance ministers will focus on easing norms on land and water use for attracting private investments

Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CMs, state FMs on Nov 15, will discuss measures to attract private investments
Representational Image

New Delhi: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet the chief ministers and state finance ministers on Monday (November 15) next week. The Finance Minister is expected to discuss measures to attract private investments to help boost the economy in her meeting with state heads. 

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said the discussion during the meeting will focus on easing norms on land and water use for attracting private investments, according to a PTI report. 

"It is reassuring to note that the economy has been growing significantly since the second wave of pandemic and there are signs of substantial activity across all sectors," the minister had said in a letter to the Chief Ministers and Administrators.

Sitharman’s conference with the chief ministers and state finance minister will be held in virtual mode. The meeting is scheduled from 3 PM to 6 PM on November 15.

Besides state heads, Sitharaman is also expected to meet heads of banks and financial institutions next week. In the meeting, the minister is expected to discuss with bankers the ways on how to remove friction in credit flow to productive sectors of the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read: WhatsApp users to soon be allowed to hide Last Seen status from specific contacts --Here is all we know

The two-day conference will begin on November 17. All public sector banks and financial institutions (FIs) are expected to participate in the meeting. CEOs of top private-sector lenders and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Shriram Transport Finance and Tata Capital would be present. Also Read: PF Subscribers alert! Check how to activate your UAN number in 5 simple steps

- With PTI inputs.

