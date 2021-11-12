PF Subscribers alert! Check how to activate your UAN number in 5 simple steps

New Delhi: Every employee of an organization with an active PF account is alloted a UAN. Retirement fund body EPFO has made Universal Account Number (UAN) mandatory for all employers covered under the Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1952.

With UAN you can you can easily access your PF profile and download online passbook, request for transfer and change. To avail these benefits you must create login by visiting UAN Homepage.

Activation of the UAN Number is very easy. Follow these 5 simple steps.

Go to EPFO official website and click on “Activate UAN”

Select from these options– UAN, Member ID, Aadhaar or PAN

Feed in the additional information that requires your Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and Email ID and click on “Get Authorization PIN”

An authorization PIN will be sent to the mobile number registered with EPFO

Enter the PIN and click on “Validate OTP and Activate UAN”.

Once the above process is completed, Your UAN will be activated soon. And once the activation is complete, you will be prompted to create a login user id and password for accessing the UAN services.

The password will be sent to your registered mobile number, so be very careful and mindful while registering your phone number. This number will be used for several other future references or claims or KYC updates that you will be doing.

Once everything is set, you can login to your EPF account using your UAN and password and get host of online services that EPFO offers to the PF subscribers.

