EPFO

No more dependence on previous company for PF transfer or withdrawal, check how to update Date of Exit online on EPFO website

According to EPFO, if your date of exit is not updated, you will not be able to withdraw money from your EPF account nor transfer the account from the previous company to the new one. 

New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has brought major relief for its EPF subscribers wherein the account holders is now able to update the Date of Exit online on changing the job itself. Earlier the company had the right to update the information and this caused the account holders to be dependent on the former for updating the PF account.

How to update Date of Exit online on EPFO website?

PF account holders can follow these procedures to update Date of Exit online on EPFO website.

  • Login to the EPFO portal https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.
     
  • Feed in your UAN and password. 
     
  • On successful login, go to "Manage" and click "Mark Exit". 
     
  • Now, select the PF account number from the select application. 
     
  • Click on Date of Exit and Region of Exit. 
     
  • Click on request OTP and enter the OTP on the mobile number linked to Aadhaar. 
     
  • Now select the check box and click on update and click on OK. 
     
  • After doing this, your date of exit will be updated.

What happens if your date of exit is not updated on EPFO?

According to EPFO, if your date of exit is not updated, you will not be able to withdraw money from your EPF account nor transfer the account from the previous company to the new one. However, with the date of Exit update facility in your hand, now all your problems will be easily solved.

