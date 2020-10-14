Now, EPFO to answer your queries on WhatsApp helpline, read details here

In a good news for lakhs of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers, the Ministry of Labour on Tuesday launched EPFO's WhatsApp-based helpline for grievance redressal of its subscribers. The Ministry said in a statement that the helpline has been launched under its series of Nirbadh initiatives.

"To further enhance ease of living experience for its members, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has now launched a WhatsApp based helpline-cum-grievance redressal mechanism, under its series of Nirbadh initiatives aimed at ensuring seamless and un-interrupted service delivery to subscribers during COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.

The launch of Whatsapp helpline by EPFO is in addition to various other means of grievance redressal forums of EPFO, including EPFiGMS portal, CPGRAMS, social media platforms (Facebook & Twitter) and a 24x7 call centre.

According to Ministry of Labour, the new initiative will allow the PF subscribers to interact directly with regional offices of EPFO.

The EPFO WhatsApp helpline is functional in all the 138 regional offices of EPFO and the subscribers can seek guidance on any queries by putting a WhatsApp message on the helpline number of the regional office where their PF account is maintained.

The homepage of EPFO’s official website has the number of dedicated WhatsApp Helpline numbers of all regional offices. A dedicated team of experts have been appointed in each regional office for quick redressal of the grievances.