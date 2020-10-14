हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
EPFO

Now, EPFO to answer your queries on WhatsApp helpline, read details here

In a good news for lakhs of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers, the Ministry of Labour on Tuesday launched EPFO's WhatsApp-based helpline for grievance redressal of its subscribers. The Ministry said in a statement that the helpline has been launched under its series of Nirbadh initiatives.

Now, EPFO to answer your queries on WhatsApp helpline, read details here

In a good news for lakhs of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers, the Ministry of Labour on Tuesday launched EPFO's WhatsApp-based helpline for grievance redressal of its subscribers. The Ministry said in a statement that the helpline has been launched under its series of Nirbadh initiatives.

"To further enhance ease of living experience for its members, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has now launched a WhatsApp based helpline-cum-grievance redressal mechanism, under its series of Nirbadh initiatives aimed at ensuring seamless and un-interrupted service delivery to subscribers during COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.

The launch of Whatsapp helpline by EPFO is in addition to various other means of grievance redressal forums of EPFO, including EPFiGMS portal, CPGRAMS, social media platforms (Facebook & Twitter) and a 24x7 call centre.

According to Ministry of Labour, the new initiative will allow the PF subscribers to interact directly with regional offices of EPFO.  

The EPFO WhatsApp helpline is functional in all the 138 regional offices of EPFO and the subscribers can seek guidance on any queries by putting a WhatsApp message on the helpline number of the regional office where their PF account is maintained. 

Live TV

The homepage of EPFO’s official website has the number of dedicated WhatsApp Helpline numbers of all regional offices. A dedicated team of experts have been appointed in each regional office for quick redressal of the grievances.

Tags:
EPFOWhatsappWhatsApp helpline
Next
Story

Good news! One rupee coin can help you earn Rs 25 Lakh, here's how

  • 72,39,389Confirmed
  • 1,10,586Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M57S

IPL Masala Unlock : RJ Raunak aka Baua on Piyush Chawla's love story