Now, order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family using a single mobile number

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body has introduced a more secured Aadhaar card called the PVC Card. Basically it is the same Aadhaar card that you possess, however the Aadhaar PVC Card has made physical carrying of it has more convenient and it comes with better security features.

"You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family," said a UIDAI twitter.

What is Aadhaar PVC Card?

The Aadhaar PVC Card is not only easy to carry and durable, it has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features. It can be ordered online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID. Users can do so by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50. Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident’s address by speed post.

How to order Aadhaar PVC Card online

You can raise "Aadhaar Card" request can by visiting the UIDAI Official Website or Resident Portal using 12 digits Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID. Request can also be raised using registered or non-registered mobile number. If you do so with your registered Mobile Number, the OTP/TOTP will be received on the particular registered Mobile number. For non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number, OTP will be received on Non-Registered/ Alternate Mobile number.

