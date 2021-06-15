Now SBI customers can follow THESE simple steps to generate Debit Card PIN

The State Bank of India (SBI) has time and again sent alerts on how to stay away from hackers and besides that offers several facilities to its customers. offers various facilities to its customers. If an SBI customer wishes to generate a PIN for a debit card, he/she can dial a toll-free number at 1800-11-22-11 or 1800-425-3800.

Therefore, SBI has eased up the process to generate the Debit Card PIN or the Green PIN for its customers at IVR through the contact centre. In order to generate it, one has to dial the toll-free number at 1800-11-22-11 or 1800-425-3800 from the registered mobile number.

After that, press 2 for services related to ATM/ Debit Cards. Following this, one has to press 1 for PIN generation.

Then press 1 if he or she is calling from his or her registered mobile number or else, one has to press 2 in order to speak to an agent.

If one is making a call from one's registered mobile number, after pressing 1, the SBI customer has to enter the last five digits of the ATM card for which he or she wishes to generate a Green PIN. Then again, press 1 to confirm the last five digits. After that, one has to press 2 to re-enter the last five digits of the ATM card.

After that, one has to enter the last five digits of his or her account number. Then, the SBI customer has to press 1 to confirm the last five digits. Following this, one has to press 2 to re-enter the last five digits of the account number.

After that, enter his or her year of birth and then one can easily generate one's Green PIN. The Green PIN will be sent to the registered mobile number. Finally, one has to change the PIN sent on the registered mobile number within 24 hours by visiting any SBI ATM.

It is important to note that in case there are multiple CIF linked with the registered mobile number, IVR will transfer the call to the contact centre agent.

