New Delhi: An old coin found by a Lincolnshire Wolds-based metal detectorist was recently sold for Rs 30,500 (£ 310) at an auction. The coin, which is said to be about 2,000-year-old, had become the centre of attraction at the auction that was held on April 20, 2022.

According to media reports, the coin, which was a size of a shirt button, weighed about 2.83 grams. The coin was auctioned by Scunthorpe-based auctioneers Eddisons CJM early this week.

According to the auctioneers, the coin was minted in 125-100 BC. Besides the 2000-year-old coin, several other old, collectable coins went under the hammer during the auction in the UK.

How to Sell Your Old Notes and Coins?

In India, collectors of old notes and coins can sell their collectable currencies on online classifieds platforms such as Olx, Quikr, and Indian Coin Mill, among others. On such platforms, you will have to create your account by entering details such as name, email ID, and phone number.

Upon creating your profile, you will have to create a listing for your old coin or notes. Once your listing is approved, interested buyers will start contacting you. You can negotiate with the buyers before selling your old coins or notes.

However, you should remain beware of the frauds happening with sellers on classified platforms. Fraudsters are contacting owners of old coins and instead of buying, they use UPI scams to loot innocuous sellers. Also Read: Bank Holidays in May 2022: Banks to remain shut for 10 days; Full list here

Also, you should not use the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) links to sell the coins or notes. The central bank had earlier said that some elements are incorrectly using the Reserve Bank of India's name and emblem and urging people to sell old banknotes and coins through various online and offline platforms. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: DA hike may not happen due to THIS reason

