OMG! Massive data leak in Domino's, credit card details of 10 lakh users on sale for Rs 4 crore

New Delhi: In what could be termed as one of the major data leak case pertaining to pizza chain franchise Domino's, a cyber-security researcher has claimed that credit card details of nearly 10 lakh people have been leaked.

People who used Domino`s Pizza India's online facility to order have been exposed to this data leak while their credit card details are being sold for over Rs 4 crore on the Dark Web.

According to Alon Gal, CTO of security firm Hudson Rock, a threat actor has claimed to have hacked Domino`s India database worth 13TB.

The threat actor is looking for around $550,000 (approximately Rs 4 crore) for the database and saying they have plans to build a search portal to enable querying the data, Gal claimed.

"Information includes 180,000,000 order details containing names, phone numbers, emails, addresses, payment details and a whopping 1,000,000 credit cards," Gal claimed in a tweet. "Plenty of large scale Indian breaches lately, this is worrying," he added.

Domino`s India has not reacted to Gal`s tweet as yet.

Meanwhile, Independent cyber security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia told news agency IANS that he had alerted about this possible hack to the India`s national cyber defence agency CERT-in on March 5.

With IANS Inputs

