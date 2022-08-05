New Delhi: A labourer from Kamalpur village in Chhibramauu Kowali police area of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh got the biggest shock of his life to find that he had Rs 2,700 crore in his Jan Dhan bank account.

The labourer, Bihari Lal was a brick klin worker in Rajasthan, but had to return to his home town as the factory was shut due to monsoon.

Lal had gone to withdwaw Rs 100 from his Jan Dhan bank account, and after he took out the money, he got SMS for the balance amount which was an astounding Rs 2,700 crore. Out of shock and disbelief, Lal approached the manager, who then confirmed that his bank balance was actually Rs Rs 27,07,85,13,985.

The labourer informed that the bank manager had checked the account three times, and every time the account balance showed Rs 2,700 crore.

However, Lal's shock and disbelief lasted only for a very short interval. When he checked his account at another nearby branch, he found that his account had Rs 126 in it.

Meanwhile, Lead district manager Abhishek Sinha is investigating into the matter and said that the balance shown in the account could be due to a banking error.