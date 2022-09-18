Onam Bumper 2022: An autorickshaw driver won Rs 25 crore LOTTERY in Kerala; Read full story
His name was Anoop and he is the native of Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram. After subtracting taxes and other fees, the first prize winner who landed the jackpot of Rs 25 crore would receive Rs 15.75 crore.
- Kerala State Lottery Department announced on Sunday the results of the Onam Bumper 2022.
- An autorickshaw driver Anoop from Thiruvananthapuram won Rs 25 crore.
- Meenakshi Lottery Agency in Kottayam sold the lottery that won second place.
Onam Bumper Lottery 2022: Kerala State Lottery Department announced on Sunday the results of the Onam Bumper 2022 at 2 pm. In the lottery, the first prize was of worth around whopping Rs 25 crore and many other small prizes right down to Rs 1,000.
It was identified that an auto rickshaw driver won lotter of Rs 25 crore in the drawing with the ticket number TJ 750605. After subtracting taxes and other fees, the first prize winner who landed the jackpot of Rs 25 crore would receive Rs 15.75 crore. His name was Anoop and he is the native of Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram.
The second reward of Rs 5 crore was won by ticket number TG 270912. Meenakshi Lottery Agency in Kottayam sold the lottery that won second place.
Here are the list of TOP 3 winners
1st prize: Rs 25 crore
Winner: TJ 750605
2nd prize: Rs 5 crore
Winner: TG 270912
3rd prize: Rs 1 crore (10 winners)
TA 292922
TB 479040
TC 204579
TD 545669
TE 115479
TG 571986
TH 562506
TJ 384189
TK 395507
TL 555868
