Onam Bumper 2022: An autorickshaw driver won Rs 25 crore LOTTERY in Kerala; Read full story

Onam Bumper Lottery 2022: Kerala State Lottery Department announced on Sunday the results of the Onam Bumper 2022 at 2 pm. In the lottery, the first prize was of worth around whopping Rs 25 crore and many other small prizes right down to Rs 1,000.

It was identified that an auto rickshaw driver won lotter of Rs 25 crore in the drawing with the ticket number TJ 750605. After subtracting taxes and other fees, the first prize winner who landed the jackpot of Rs 25 crore would receive Rs 15.75 crore. His name was Anoop and he is the native of Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram.

The second reward of Rs 5 crore was won by ticket number TG 270912. Meenakshi Lottery Agency in Kottayam sold the lottery that won second place.

Here are the list of TOP 3 winners



1st prize: Rs 25 crore

Winner: TJ 750605

2nd prize: Rs 5 crore

Winner: TG 270912

3rd prize: Rs 1 crore (10 winners)

TA 292922

TB 479040

TC 204579

TD 545669

TE 115479

TG 571986

TH 562506

TJ 384189

TK 395507

TL 555868